MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A bolt of lighting struck a Mesa Family’s home on Tuesday while they were inside.
It happened near Ray and Signal Butte roads. Gustavo and Veronica Perez were downstairs having a relaxing night while their children were upstairs asleep when the unexpected happened.
“We noticed there was a huge flash and it sounded like something had exploded around us,” said homeowner Gustavo Perez.
The Perez’s credit their neighbors for alerting them to the real trouble. Their house had caught fire.
“Our neighbor's husband was banging on my door and said we saw the lightning hit your house, your attic is on fire,” Gustavo said.
Veronica said she instinctively ran upstairs to get her sleeping children.
The neighbors had called 911 and the firefighters arrived within minutes.
The lighting bolt had left a hole roughly 24 inches wide in the roof and the fire was rapidly growing from the pressure of the house.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and the Perez’s spirits remain high.
“My wife went and bought a lottery ticket last night and said if nothing else I think the odds of winning the lottery are better than getting struck by lightning,” Gustavo laughed.
