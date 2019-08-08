MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley family is mourning the loss of one of their dogs after a toxic toad poisoned him. Now they want everyone around to know about the danger that could be lurking in your backyard during the monsoon.
Daisy, a dachshund, hasn’t been quite the same since her brother Duke died earlier this week.
[WATCH: Mesa family mourns death of dog due to toxic toad]
“He was running around an hour before. He was doing the Duke thing,” the dogs’ owner Shane Tallent said.
He had been working in his yard one night, and let all four dogs out one last time before bed. For the first time ever, he found what appeared to be a Sonoran Desert toad.
“I didn’t think anything of it, so I picked him up with my pool net and threw him over in the green belt,” he said.
When he rounded the corner, he found Duke, already dead.
“He was lying there. He was really warm, but he was stiff,” he said.
As it turns out, Duke had come into contact with the second-most toxic toad in the world.
The Phoenix Herpetological Society says Sonoran Desert toads (also known as Colorado River toads), and western spadefoot toads stay dormant underground for months until a good rainstorm brings them to the surface. Then they come out and look for standing water in which to lay their eggs.
Each species has some noticeable glands behind their eyes that carry toxins that can be deadly. It’s not unheard of for dogs to get curious when they see the round creature in their territory.
“When they grab them, unfortunately, they get right behind the eyes there, and they pop or puncture that gland, which secretes that poison into a dog’s mouth,” said Daniel Marchand of the Phoenix Herpetological Society.
1st Pet Veterinary Centers says the toxin has about the same effect as LSD, and can cause immediate burning in the dog’s mouth. It’s strong enough to kill even a large dog within an hour.
Symptoms of toad poisoning in a dog include profuse salivation, dark red or blue color inside the mouth, and pawing at the mouth. Flushing your dog’s mouth and face out with water for several minutes could be what saves its life. Toad poisoning in a dog is definitely worth a trip to the emergency clinic.
“That’s a tough loss for a toad to take away your family member,” Tallent said.
If you or your children touch a toad, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before touching your eyes or food.
None of the Tallents’ other dogs got poisoned, but it’s obvious they miss their canine brother.
