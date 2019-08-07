MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One local family had a horrifying camping trip after a bear attacked their trailer three times in a single day and started walking on the trailer's roof as they were directly below.
If Bobby Campbell and his family wanted to experience the wild, consider it very much accomplished.
"He sniffed [the window] and then came over to the door," said Campbell about the bear that attacked his trailer. "You see the paw print?"
[WATCH: Bear attacks Phoenix area family's trailer multiple times]
Earlier this week, Campbell and his family were near Tonto National Forest at Bear Canyon Lake. Needless to say, the place lived up to its name.
Campbell said they saw five different bears during their camping trip there. One, in particular, was the most persistent.
"It was really scary. There's a lot of 'what ifs' in that moment [when you see a bear],” Campbell told Arizona’s Family.
At first, Campbell said the bear tried to get in through a window and then a door. Several hours later, he returned. Using a tree, he climbed right onto the family's roof.
"You could see it up there," remembered Campbell. "And you could just feel the trailer rocking."
According to the family, the bear even broke through an upper air vent and shattered it. At one point, all that separated family from the animal was a mere few feet of space.
"It was surreal at that moment," said Campbell. "It was like 'Oh my god! There's a bear on our roof!"
No one was hurt.
In the aftermath of this situation, authorities cannot stress enough for campers not to leave trash behind at campsites. Otherwise, bears will get used to your stuff and treat it like their own.
(3) comments
A simple air horn that can be purchased at any sporting goods store will scare away pretty much any bird or mammal, unless you have it or it’s youngins cornered. Keep one in your camper or backpack.
Call me ignorant, but I was unaware of bears in Arizona
I've seen them to many times to count at high elevations in Northern Arizona. They always steer clear of people unless they've tasted some delectable human garbage, they turn into gigantic raccoons and will root through anything to get a morsel of human food... Most likely this bear had no interest in the people inside but wanted to get some food that it could smell. When people leave their garbage in the forest or leave food out for that cute bear they see - they're creating a life threatening situation for someone else down the road... When I'm out in the forest all my food is in sealed containers all the time unless I'm cooking or eating it. The bears know I'm there but they're not interested because they can't smell any goodies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.