MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person was killed and four others were injured after a semi-truck crashed through a cement wall and plowed into a house in a Mesa neighborhood.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near the U.S. 60 and Crismon Road. Investigators say the semi was getting off eastbound U.S. 60 at the Crismon off-ramp. The rig did not stop at Crismon, but continued through the intersection and into the house.
Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department says 10 people, including two babies, were inside the house when it happened.
The crash left five people injured, including the driver of the semi. Of those injured, two patients were reportedly in critical condition. One of those patients has since died. Rasheta later identified that person as 50-year-old Todd Welliver.
A witness captured brief cellphone video of the driver moments after the crash. The company that owns the truck, On Land Transport Inc., is based out of Fontana, California. Arizona's Family reached out to the owner of the company for comment about the incident and has had no reply.
It was a scary time for neighbors, who were forced to briefly evacuate the area because of worries about a possible fuel leak; they were allowed back in a short time later.
“It literally was an explosion, it was just a bomb just BOOM and launched back and got up and I was like what happened,” said Austin Foltz.
Foltz his fiancé Brittany Pollard are still in awe hey were not killed along with their two young children and six other family members when a driver lost control of his semi-truck barreling into their home.
“Like, I didn’t even know it was a semi until I opened the garage door and seen it sitting there running,” said Foltz.
“It was so fast I blinked and I was on the ground." Pollard said the family was sitting in the living room when it happened. “I threw my phone and I had my hazel right here."
By some miracle she was able to hang on to 3-month-old hazel.
“I knew she was here, then I had to find my son and my little sister, my little sister was visiting,” said Pollard.
Two-year-old Walker who had been right next to her, was thrown several feet. “Like, this far to the left the truck would have hit him,” said Pollard.
“He took the light pole with him jumped the curb, took out the whole brick wall right through front windows through stairs into garage pushed my car all the way completely out," said Foltz.
Foltz managed to crawl over the driver and turn the engine off. “I opened up the semi door and I screamed at the guy’s face and he just looked right at me literally stared perfectly at me with his eyes wide open,” said Foltz.
Austin’s 50-year-old Godfather, Todd Welliver, who was in the garage at the time was killed.
“He’s literally my best friend I talk to him every single day,” said Foltz.
Rasheta says that the investigation is ongoing, but impairment has not been ruled out as they wait for blood test results. No charges have been filed yet. Rasheta also says that early investigating shows that the driver may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.