MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Several Mesa detention officers are being called heroes after they helped save a female inmate's life.
The incident was all caught on camera. The surveillance video first shows the woman inside a holding cell; she appeared to be fine.
[VIDEO: Mesa officers talk about saving woman's life]
But then, the woman fell on the ground, unconscious.
Detention officers Jim Clary and Jason Bates were two of the officers who help revive the woman. They said she was waiting to be transported to another police department on a warrant.
"We all entered in the area at the same time to get this prisoner," Clary said. "We noticed she was unresponsive."
[PREVIOUS STORY: PD: Emergency crews save life of inmate found unconscious in Mesa]
Officers then performed CPR on the woman for several minutes before fire crews arrived and took over.
Bates talked about the woman's reaction.
"She was kind of wondering what happened, that type of situation," Bates said. "She got up, walked to the gurney. It was pretty amazing, really."
Both Clary and Bates say the officers' teamwork played a huge role in saving the woman's life.
"Well, it's a great feeling," Bates said. "Working in the holding facility for hours, we're a unified team."
"We always got our brothers' and sisters' backs, no matter what the situation," Clary said.
It's unclear what caused the woman to lose consciousness.