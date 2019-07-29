MESA (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa man with a history of driving without a license is facing DUI and endangerment charges after police say he rolled his vehicle over while driving with his 11-year-old son.
Emilio Jimenez Hernandez was arrested at about 6 p.m. Saturday evening at the scene of the single-vehicle wreck at the Loop 202 San Tan at Power Road.
According to court documents, neither Hernandez, 37, nor his son were hurt in the rollover.
The arresting officer, who said Hernandez’s driver’s license was revoked and that he used his Mexican passport as identification, noted in the probable cause stated that Hernandez “had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and had blood shot (sic) watery eyes.”
The officer administered a standard field sobriety test, which is comprised of the horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN) test (having one's eyes follow light or moving objects), the walk-and-turn test, and one-leg stand test.
According to court documents, the officer noted several signs of impairment in the HGN test and said Hernandez did not follow the instructions for the one-leg stand test.
As for the walk-and-turn test, “Mr. Hernandez stated he was unable to walk in a straight link in his work boots,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
Court documents show that blood was collected for analysis. Hernandez's blood alcohol content was not immediately available.
Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of endangerment, DUI with a suspended license, aggravated DUI and aggravated DUI with a passenger younger than 15, all of which are felony charges.
Hernandez was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Aug. 12.
This is no surprise whatsoever.
Looks like the drunks just keep comming. [scared]
