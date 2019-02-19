MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa couple is back home, safe and sound after a near-death hiking trip left one of them trapped in quicksand and the other on a literal hike to save their lives.
Ryan Osmun, 34, was with his girlfriend Jessika McNeill at Zion National Park in Utah on Saturday afternoon when McNeill fell into quicksand.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Arizona man rescued after spending hours stuck in Utah quicksand]
"He started to help me get out by himself and realized I wasn't going anywhere." she said. "He had tried a pulley system with wrapping it around my waist and under my arms, hooked it to a rock and started to pull it but it just felt like it was starting to rip my leg and my whole hips off my body and I didn't feel like I was going anywhere."
Osmun was eventually able to pull her out but then became stuck himself.
Knee deep in quicksand, they struggled to free him for 30 minutes until McNeill went on a three-hour hike to reach cell phone reception to dial 911.
McNeill spent hours hiking alone in the frigid cold and blowing snow. Doctors say she suffered hypothermia on her hike to find help. She said the only thing scarier than hiking alone was leaving Osmun alone in sinking quicksand.
[RAW VIDEO: Rescue at Zion National Park]
"You see this stuff in movies and you don't think it would happen to you and then it is and survival mode kicks in," she said. "I didn't know if I would for sure make it out. I didn't know if I could do that hike alone before I was going to faint.
"Luckily I did and I was able to make the call and they were able to rescue Ryan. It was pretty scary."
Help eventually arrived and Osmun was freed after two hours. He said the pain of being yanked and pulled in freezing quicksand was the worst pain he's ever felt in his life.
"The best way to describe it would be just standing in a huge puddle of concrete that basically just dries instantly," he said. "Your foot doesn't move. You can move the sand a couple of inches at the top of your leg where my waist is at, but just as quick as you can move it, the sand refills, so there's no chance of moving at all."
He said while it was the worst pain he's ever felt, getting out of the quicksand and learning that McNeill was safe was the best feeling in the world.
He suffered hypothermia, exposure and other injuries but both of them are expected to be OK.
They thanked the rescuers who they say kept them warm and in good spirits all night.
