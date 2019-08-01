MESA, AZ (3 TV/CBS 5) - After a string of wrong-way driving incident across the state a Valley company says they have an early warning solution for wrong-way driver detection.
Steve Sigler, owner of RU2 Systems, says three years ago they came up with a warning sign that is fool proof and can detect a wrong way driver quicker that any other system.
For the past 20 years Sigler's company has been inventing and engineering warning signs used at border patrol stops, construction sites and school zones.
"If I save one life through this whole freaking business I'll be happy," says Sigler.
Trouble is, Sigler is having difficulty getting anyone to look at his machinery.
Arizona's Family reached out to officials with The Arizona Department of Transportation to talk, but were denied an interview.
Sigler says the system he created three years ago has been dismantled and is collecting dust… instead of wrong way drivers.
Get tge wrong way drivers the right way
