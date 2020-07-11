MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa Community College is serving as a COVID-19 drive-thru testing which is located near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road.

MCC is working with Embry Women's Health (EWH) which is a local Arizona testing provider, and the Arizona National Guard.This is EWH's third testing location. It currently does about 800 tests a day and working to allow 3,000 to become the second largest testing site in Arizona.

“Our commitment to serving our students and our community remains constant during these times of change,” said Brad Kendrex, MCC Interim Executive Vice President of Administrative Services. “We are pleased to be able to serve as a COVID-19 testing site for our community and look forward to inviting our neighbors back to our campuses when it is safe to do so.”

Important information from EWH:

All testing is zero cost to all, regardless of insurance

There are 2 test sites that operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week which are Rio Salado and Mesa Community College

This is for the diagnostic test to see if a patient currently has the virus

You can schedule and register everyone in your party at one time

The schedule shows real time availability, if it does not load try clicking the button to load the schedule in a new window

Ensure you note the test site that you book at which is primarily at Mesa Community College or Rio Salado (across the street from Tempe Marketplace)

The test will be conducted by an oral or nasal swab. The nasal swab is used primarily but we do have the ability to collect an oral swab

We use a total of three labs currently to ensure a single lab is not overwhelmed consisting of Sonora Quest, LabCorp and ProPath

We are working to open more test sites. If you have a location available please email us at covid@embrywomenshealth.com

An e-visit is not required for a drive through test site

If you would like to register to schedule a test at the MCC testing site, visit their website here.

The cost is free to all patients but to get the test, you must provide your insurance information including a member ID, group number, and have a physical copy of your insurance card.

"Insurance will cover all costs related to COVID-19 with no out of pocket cost to the patient. If you are uninsured, the COVID-19 Uninsured Program provided by the federal government will cover all costs. Uninsured patients must provide a state ID, driver’s license or social security number."

MCC is still closed and will only have services available to students remotely.