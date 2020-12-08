MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa has passed restrictions on how recreational marijuana can be used and sold in their city.

Mesa's City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to add a "Marijuana Prohibitions" chapter to the city code. Only medical marijuana dispensaries will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana in the city if they obtain a dual state license. Delivery of marijuana is also prohibited unless by a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary governed by the state.

The council also banned marijuana testing facilities and the consumption of marijuana on city property, vehicles, public transportation, and private property where it is prohibited.

Mesa joins Gilbert and Chandler in creating new regulations due to proposition 207 passing last month, allowing the sale and use of recreational marijuana in Arizona.