MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa care-home owner said a woman pretending to work for the state stole drugs from the medicine cabinet at his business Saturday afternoon.
"It’s really brazen, but I think, just the makeup of people nowadays will do anything to get what they want," Curtis Smith said.
[WATCH: Mesa care homes are targets of theft, advocate says]
Smith filed a police report after he says his employee let a woman wearing a nurse uniform into the care home.
He also took his concerns to an organization advocating for care homes. Nhor Latinovich runs the Assisted Living Training School and spread the word about what happened to Smith's business.
"I created a report and email, [and] blasted it to our members, which is more than 100 people," Latinovich said.
She said five more care homes in Mesa came forward with similar reports of impostors claiming to be from the Arizona Department of Health Services, pharmacies, and even APS.
AZDHS said if one of its employees comes to your home, that person will always show official paperwork and also will be wearing an ID badge.
Smith said he's re-training his employees to be extra vigilant about whom they let into his care home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.