MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to a Mesa police officer, a boy got a Happy Meal, along with a valuable lesson in the proper use of 911.
On Sunday, 5-year-old Charlie dialed 911 and ordered a Happy Meal.
Officer Valdez of the Mesa Police Department was dispatched to Charlie's home to make sure there was not an actual emergency. Once there, Officer Valdez taught Charlie about the right times to call 911.
And along with that life lesson, Officer Valdez brought Charlie a Happy Meal.
