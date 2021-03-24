Mesa armed robbery suspect shot and killed by law enforcement in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An armed man stole from a Mesa Home Depot and then tried to get away from authorities only to be boxed in a downtown Phoenix area where a law enforcement task member shot and killed him on Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, it all started when the suspect walked out of the Home Depot on Crismon Road near the U.S. 60 with power tools. A loss prevention officer tried to stop him, but he pulled out a knife, so the officer backed off. The armed man got into a black Ford Expedition and drove off on Crismon heading north.
Witnesses called 911 while another person followed the crook in their car. Investigators said the suspect crashed into that witness at Higley and Broadway roads. A detective in the area saw the crash and tried to pull over the robber, but he sped off. The suspect ran stop signs, hit curbs and ran into other vehicles while trying to evade police. He then got onto the U.S. 60 and drove west. Officers on the ground backed off while the Mesa Police Department's helicopter followed him into Phoenix.
The man drove through downtown and at one point made a U-turn and drove toward an officer, the U.S. Marshals Service said. As he turned onto 22nd Street and onto a dirt road, officers tried a special vehicle stop, but authorities said it was unsuccessful. The man nearly lost control on the dirt road but kept going until he stopped at a dead end on 23rd Street just south of Jefferson Street. An officer with the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force began giving commands to the suspect. But the driver spun his SUV's tires and pushed into the officer's vehicle with the officer standing next to it. That's when the officer opened fire. The suspect died at the scene. No one else was hurt.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.
This is the 14th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021 and the 22nd overall in Arizona.