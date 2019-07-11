MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire at a Mesa apartment complex left three people hurt, with one of them going to a hospital early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road.
Apartment fire injures 3 in Mesa
According to Deputy Chief Forrest Smith with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, three people were hurt in the fire.
He said two of them were treated at the scene and released. A third person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
Smith said the fire appears to have started on the patio of a first-floor apartment. It then spread to the second-floor patio and into a first- and second-floor apartment.
No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
No details have been released on the cause of the fire.
