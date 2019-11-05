MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa has announced an interim police chief following Monday's abrupt resignation of former Mesa police Chief Ramon Batista.
On Tuesday, the City announced Assistant Chief Ken Cost will serve as interim police chief effective immediately, according to a news release.
"I am fully confident in his ability to lead this department professionally and with the utmost integrity, transparency, and commitment," said City Manager Chris Brady in an email.
Cost has been with the Mesa Police Department for 25 years and started his career in 1995. He has served in multiple areas in the department and in every rank leading up to assistant chief. He was promoted to assistant chief in March of 2018.
"I am honored to be asked to serve in this position and especially to continue to work in and for this community I love," Cost said. "I am also humbled to lead, and to work side by side with the amazing men and women of the Mesa Police Department in protecting and servicing the residents of Mesa."
Some of his assignments include special investigations, violent offenders and criminal investigations.
He got his bachelor's degree in criminal justice from California State University at Fullerton and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy for Police Executives. He is also expected to complete his master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration early next year.
Former Mesa police Chief Batista stepped down on Monday. According to the City, he plans to "leave the department to pursue personal interests and other professional opportunities."
Batista has been under fire for some time for a number of controversial incidents involving the Mesa Police Department. He has been called on to resign but until now has refused to leave his position.