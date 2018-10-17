PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Move over chocolate. This year, why not count down to Christmas with a cheese advent calendar?
That's right... the calendar will be filled with 24 individually wrapped cheeses, in seven different varieties, including Jarlsberg, Applewood and Edam... as well as some holiday-themed cheeses like Wensleydale with gingerbread.
The unique calendars will be sold at Target stores starting in November.
And we're "grate-ful" that it's affordable: it's just 20 bucks.
The calendars must be stored in the refrigerator. But the product has a unique "book style" packaging design, allowing one half to be torn off after the initial 12 days of Christmas to maximize fridge space.
All cheeses are suitable for vegetarians.
The cheesy calendar was created by cheese-loving blogger Annem Hobson, who launched the product in 2017. Hobson also came up with the cheese Easter egg called, what else? The Cheester Egg.
You can find out more information about the cheese advent calendar online.
