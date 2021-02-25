PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A driver is lucky to be alive after their Mercedes rolled and caught fire in north Phoenix early Thursday morning. It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on the northbound on-ramp to State Route 51 from Bell Road.
The fire could be seen on an ADOT camera in the area. Ground video from the scene showed the burned Mercedes on its side.
DPS Sgt. Kameron Lee said the Mercedes was the only vehicle involved in the crash. He also said no injuries were reported.
The roadway was clear about 90 minutes after the wreck.
No other details were immediately available.