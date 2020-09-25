PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- First responders deal with dangerous and traumatic situations on a regular basis. But calls involving a child death can stick with them for a very long time. Some experts say it’s getting easier for police officers and firefighters to get mental health support, but more can be done.
This week, first responders went to a call in south Phoenix where a baby was found dead near a dumpster. Phoenix police said Friday the child was a newborn boy.
“For us, that’s the hardest call that we go on,” says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas. “Over time, those things can start to pile up.”
Douglas says the rescue crews that responded in hopes of reviving the baby have already been offered support services for themselves. He says the department has a system to ensure members who need help after a crisis have access to resources. "We get those calls flagged in our system as high-stress, so we have the ability to reach out to a peer mentor or somebody in the fire service that can then reach out to us, talk to us if we need help,” says Douglas.
“Sometimes it is so hard not to see the face of your own loved one in that dead infant,” says Dr. Dara Rampersad, a psychologist with BluePaz, which specializes in counseling services for first responders.
Rampersad says some individuals may need treatment after handling crisis calls, and avoiding that treatment can have lasting effects on the first responders and the community they serve. While agencies are paying more attention to emotional wellness, Rampersad says stigma still presents barriers.
“The "old suck-it-up" mentality is so antiquated now and so outdated, we have to move past that,” says Rampersad.
The Phoenix Police Department says it has a special unit that responds to scenes to check on officers following crisis calls. The unit also follows up with officers days later to see if they need services.
The culture among public safety personnel is changing, Douglas says, to promote physical and emotional health. “I think that the resources are definitely a lot better than it was back when I first started and definitely 50 years ago,” says Douglas.