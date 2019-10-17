PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are searching for two men who stole lottery tickets from a Phoenix store and the woman who tried to cash in on one of those tickets.
It happened Friday, Sept. 6, just after 8 p.m. at the Fast Market at Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road.
Silent Witness on Thursday released photos and surveillance video of the robbery. Police say the two suspects, at least one of whom was armed, went into the store and demanded cash and lottery tickets.
About an hour later, one of the suspects and a woman tried to cash one of the stolen tickets.
The suspects are described as Hispanic men between 18 and 25 years old, both about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds.
One of the men was wearing a black shirt, pants, a gray hat with the flag of Mexico on it and a white bandanna. The other was wearing gray pants, a black shirt and a red hat.
The woman, whom police are describing as an investigative lead, is white and between 25 and 35 years old. She’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brownish-blond hair with pink highlights and a large tattoo on her left arm. She was wearing a light-color tank top.
If you recognize any of these people or have information about the Fast Market robbery, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)