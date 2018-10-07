PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Law enforcement is looking for three men who were involved in stealing cigarettes from a Phoenix convenience store.
It happed at the Circle K near 24th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.
Police say two men went inside where one man told the employee that his partner in crime would shoot her. The other man then went behind the counter and put a bunch of cartons of cigarettes into a huge garbage bag. The third man was outside acting as a lookout, police said.
All three of them then fled the store.
The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5'8" with a medium, muscular build and he has a shaved head. He was wearing a white clown mask.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 40-45 years old, 5'2", thin build and he has a mustache.
The third suspect is described as a white man, 19-24 years old, thin build, dirty blond hair and he was wearing a purple shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
[PDF: Aggravated robbery]
