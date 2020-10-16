BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of men got so mad when they were cut off on the freeway in Buckeye that they opened fire on the other driver on Wednesday morning, investigators said.
According to court paperwork, Joseph Long was driving a white Nissan Altima with Angel Damian Lopez-Salinas and Brandon Santos as passengers on Interstate 10 when they claim they were cut off near Verrado Way in Buckeye.
That's when Lopez-Salinas, who was riding shotgun, opened fire on the other car, investigators said. The victim wasn't hurt and said Long started tailgating him. Long then got to the right of the victim to prevent him from getting off the freeway.
During this time, Lopez-Salinas grabbed Long's gun and handed it to Santos, who then aimed it at the other driver, court records said. The other driver, who said he feared for his life, got his own gun and aimed it at the Nissan. That's when Santos shot multiple rounds at the other driver. He got off the freeway at Estrella Parkway and stopped at a nearby Wells Fargo.
Investigators later checked out the victim's truck and said it had a bullet entry and exit hole in the tailgate and a bullet hole in the front of the bed. There was also some broken plastic and a bullet was found behind the rear driver's side seat.
The group in the Altima kept going and Goodyear Police officers saw them at a barber shop. They were later arrested. All three men face one count of drive-by shooting while Santos and Lopez-Salinas also face aggravated assault and various weapons charges.