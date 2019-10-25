PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are facing charges after they got onto the Phoenix Sky Harbor airfield and pretended to be Department of Public Safety sergeants, according to police.
On Monday, Joshua Ryan Heisler and Anthony Garcia walked onto the airfield around 10 p.m. by following an officer's patrol vehicle through a closing gate, court documents said.
The officer got out of her vehicle, asked what the pair were doing walking into a secured area, and then told them to leave, police said.
They agreed.
Heisler then said he was a DPS sergeant and gave a fake badge number, the officer said. He added Garcia was also K-9 sergeant, according to the officer.
But neither could provide real credentials proving that they were with law enforcement.
Heisler had a Glock air soft-style gun on him and later claimed he was planning to fly on a private jet to Flagstaff with Garcia.
Garcia later said he wasn't a DPS sergeant. He claimed Heisler was his boyfriend, and the two knew each other through working at Amazon, court paperwork said. Garcia said Heisler had "lavished him with gifts," so he believed they were going on a private jet to Flagstaff and then Disneyland, court documents said. He said he was just following his boyfriend.
Both men were booked into jail and face felony charges of first-degree criminal trespass and impersonating a peace officer.