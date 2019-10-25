PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are facing charges after they got into a secured area of Phoenix Sky Harbor and pretended to be Department of Public Safety sergeants, according to police.
On Monday, Joshua Ryan Heisler and Anthony Garcia walked into the restricted area around 10 p.m. by following an officer's patrol vehicle through a closing gate, court documents said.
The officer got out of her vehicle, asked what the pair were doing walking into a secured area, and then told them to leave, police said.
They agreed.
Heisler then said he was a DPS sergeant and gave a fake badge number, the officer said. He added Garcia was also K-9 sergeant, according to the officer.
But neither could provide real credentials proving that they were with law enforcement.
Heisler had two Glock Airsoft-style guns on him and later claimed he was planning to fly on a private jet to Flagstaff with Garcia.
Garcia later said he wasn't a DPS sergeant. He claimed Heisler was his boyfriend, and the two knew each other through working at Amazon, court paperwork said. Garcia said Heisler had "lavished him with gifts," so he believed they were going on a private jet to Flagstaff and then Disneyland, court documents said. He said he was just following his boyfriend.
Both men were booked into jail and face felony charges of first-degree criminal trespass and impersonating a peace officer.
Antoine Higgins from Phoenix says the news is unsettling because he travels all the time for his job as a field service engineer.
"So, I’m here all the time," he said. "I’m here actually more than at home, so hearing that actually does bother me a little bit."
Security-related incidents at Sky Harbor are far from isolated.
In August, a man breached a fence, and then walked onto an airfield near Terminal 2 and boarded a United Airlines plane. According to investigators, he deployed the emergency slide.
In April, a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed through an alarmed door and walked around a tarmac, crossing two taxiways, for 30 minutes, before he was noticed by airport staff.
In June, security cameras at Sky Harbor Airport recorded a terrifying carjacking while a 5-year-old boy was in the car's backseat, the child’s mother frantically running after it. Police have since identified the suspect as Scott Duran.
A few weeks later, a video of 19-year-old Tyrese Garner went viral after he rushed a security checkpoint. Five TSA officers were attacked.
