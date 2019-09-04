PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A state grand jury has indicted two men for allegedly running an illegal poker room at a Phoenix sports bar.
The office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says John Anthony Schnaubelt and David Lee Dilettoso ran the operation at Toso’s Sports Bar and Grill from approximately June 2018 to January 2019.
Schnaubelt, 53, owner of Real Poker LLC, was charged with three felony counts of conspiracy, illegal conduct of an enterprise, and promotion of gambling. Schnaubelt is accused of managing the illegal poker operation.
Dilettoso, 62, owner of Daddy’s DDTK, Inc., was also charged with three felony counts of conspiracy, illegal conduct of an enterprise, and promotion of gambling, as well as seven misdemeanor liquor license violations.
According to the indictment, Dilettoso allowed illegal gambling to take place at Toso’s Sports Bar and Grill while possessing a liquor license for Toso's.
Toso's made headlines back in January, when the Arizona Department of Gaming shut down an alleged illegal gambling operation at the north Phoenix business, located near Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive.
At the time, agents say they seized illegal gaming devices, as well as money.
State law prohibits unlawful gambling at locations where liquor is licensed to be sold.
The charges stem from a joint criminal investigation conducted by the Arizona Department of Gaming and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
If you have information about suspected illegal gambling anywhere in Arizona, please contact Arizona Department of Gaming at 602-771- 4263.