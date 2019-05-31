PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are looking for two men who robbed a Phoenix jewelry store.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a Watch N Save Jeweler near 44th Street and Thomas Road.
[RAW VIDEO: Men in construction gear rob Phoenix jewelry store]
According to Phoenix police, Two men entered the store wearing construction gear and sprayed a clerk with pepper spray. Police say the men also used crowbars to break display cases. The suspects then took jewelry and fled the area in a gray SUV.
Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, ages between 25-35. About 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet. and weighs about 170-190 pounds.
[PDF: Silent Witness Flyer]
The second suspect is described as a black male, about 25-35 years old, He's about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, and weighs about 160-180 pounds.
If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers.
That's funny - like these dudes really would have had jobs.
‘Men’? You mean BOYS!
