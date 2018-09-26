The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says three men have been arrested in connection with the double homicide of an Apache Junction couple in 2016.
On Tuesday, sheriff's deputies arrested a known motorcycle gang member, Clint Wendelschafer. He was taken into custody near Ellsworth and Adobe Roads in Mesa.
Wendelschafer was wanted for his involvement in the murder of 51-year-old Keith Andrew Long and 45-year-old Renae Gardner on May 24, 2016.
The couple was asleep in their home near University Drive and Meridian Drive in Apache Junction when they were shot and killed. Keith Long's body was eventually dumped into the canal near Skyline and Quail Run Roads in San Tan Valley. Renae Gardner's body was moved along the Beeline Highway.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned 33-year-old Nicholas Douglas of San Tan Valley, 41-year-old Demian Blu of Apache Junction and 31-year-old Clint Wendelschafer of Tempe were at the scene at the time of the murders.
According to PCSO, the three took off to Tempe after the couple was killed.
Several days went by before Blu and Douglas went back to the home to remove the victim's bodies and clean up the scene, PCSO says.
"I want to thank the hard work of our detectives and also recognize the close partnership we have with the Apache Junction Police Department and their assistance in this case." said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "Everyone involved worked hard at putting this case together to hold accountable these individuals who took the lives of two people. Hopefully this will give the victims' families some closure."
Wendelschafer is facing charges of Assisting in a street gang and conspiracy to commit murder. Damien Blu is in PCSO custody for burglary, assisting in a street gang, concealment of a body, and hindering prosecution of first degree murder. Nicholas Douglas is in DOC custody for an unrelated weapons offense.
All three could likely face additional charges.
