WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two men are dead after an SUV they were working on fell on them near Mountain Drive and Interstate 40 in Winslow Thursday.
The Winslow Police Department, the Winslow Fire Department, and Action Medical were called out at about 10 a.m.
It’s not known how long the men had been trapped under the Chevy Suburban by the time first responders got to them.
According to Chief Dan Brown of the Winslow Police Department, the rear of the SUV had been lifted by a hydraulic floor jack. Brown said it looked like the jack shifted on the dirt ground, causing the SUV to fall on the men. They both were crushed.
Despite life-saving measures by emergency crews, both men died at the scene.
“No secondary jacks were present, nor were other safety precautions found to have been in place,” Brown said in a news release.
The victims have not been identified.