TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – An undercover operation by several Arizona law agencies announced Monday they arrested 25 Valley men this summer for various sex acts with children.
This undercover operation named "Operation Summer Shield" was a partnership with the Tempe Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Attorney General’s Office.
The primary goal was to target the “demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking.”
This led to the arrest of 25 men ranging from ages 19 to 63 years old. Tempe police released the names of the suspects Monday:
--Kristofer Haas, 36
--Scott Jackson, 33
--David Chickering, 55
--Vincent Connor, 27
--Sean Grimes, 54
--Alex Waldron, 31,
--Devon Large, 19
--Lee A. Guzman, 27,
--Isaiah Smith, 30
--Daniel Marquez, 30
--Shy Ewing, 25
--Ryan Kille, 32
--Moroni A. Ayala, 43,
--Luke Ottman, 51
--Shane S Crowell, 41
--Stanford Spring, 55
--Jose Vazquez Jr, 22
--Bryan Jackson, 37
--Kevin Tom, 27
--Jose Antonio Rojas Minjarez, 30
--Micah Veazey, 35,
--John A. Reed, 33
--Andrew C. Herrington, 63
--Travis J. Salmon, 23
--Robert MacAdam, 50
Throughout the duration of the operation, various undercover officers and detectives placed ads on websites and apps that suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children frequent.
The suspect would then attempt to solicit or broker a deal for various sex acts with children and would be arrested.
Some of the charges include child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sex conduct with a minor, furnishing harmful materials to a minor and possession of dangerous drugs.
(5) comments
There are so many legal aged women looking for men. Can these guys NOT find someone to have sex with? Most of them are under 50 years old - you would think that they'd have all the women they want? Very strange.
Sick f****. Throw the book at them
How do you furnish harmful to a minor ??? Great writing skills on display again. I have a 10 year old that wants a summer job. He can surely out-write these illiterate bozos.
You do realize that is a criminal charge, right? Google "furnishing harmful materials to a minor" and you will see that it's an actual crime, not a writing mistake. Embarrassed for you.
👍👍👍👍👍
