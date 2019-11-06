PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police arrested three suspects who they say sold undercover officers methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.
According to court documents, Jesus Rios and Jusus Diaz-Ortega both sold over 4,000 fentanyl pills and over 40 pounds of methamphetamine over the course of a month to undercover officers with the Mesa Police Department.
A third man, Joel Ortiz, was arrested for possession of pills at what police called a stash house in Glendale.
Documents state that Rios admitted to selling the drugs to an undercover officer on four separate occasions in the Phoenix area.
All three men were arrested for multiple counts of selling and possessing drugs.
It is not clear why the Mesa Police Department was involved in the investigation.