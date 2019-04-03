PHOENIX & PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man and a Peoria man have been arrested in two separate incidents, for allegedly filming female victims in bathrooms.
Phoenix police arrested one man who's accused of secretly recording a teen girl undressing and showering.
And Peoria police arrested a second man for allegedly taking videos of his ex-girlfriend and her roommates using the bathroom.
The two cases are not related.
PHOENIX INVESTIGATION
In the Phoenix investigation, 24-year-old Shakeen McClinton was charged with 33 counts of unlawful viewing/taping/recording, and one count of indecent exposure.
Police say that on April 1, the 16-year-old female victim and her mother discovered that that McClinton had been filming the teen undressing in the bathroom and taking a shower.
According to the police report, McClinton also filmed himself standing over the victim while she slept, while touching himself.
Police say the videos were allegedly McClinton's cell phone, and that it appeared that McClinton had hidden his phone in the bathroom while the victim got undressed and showered.
According to police, McClinton admitted to the recordings.
PEORIA INVESTIGATION
In the second case in Peoria, 32-year-old Justin Wade Harwood is accused of using hidden cameras to record videos of his ex-girlfriend and her roommates using the bathroom.
Harwood faces one count of felony sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and multiple counts of unlawful viewing/recording.
Police say Harwood used hidden cameras to record videos of several women using the restroom and showering. The images and videos were found on Hardwood's computer as well as on thumb drives, according to the police report.
According to the police report, one video also showed one of Harwood's alleged victims "being sexually assaulted without her knowledge."
One of his alleged victims was a child, according to the police report. And police say some of his alleged victims had restraining orders against him.
The police report states that "Harwood, through his own actions, has shown that he is a danger to himself, the community and others. Inn one photograph located, Justin is seen holding a gun to his head. Justin has threatened some victims in the past with death and/or bodily harm."
Harwood is due back in court on April 10.
