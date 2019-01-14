SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Citizens, friends, fellow officers and family filled the chapel Monday night to say goodbye fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend.
A visitation held at the Green Acres Mortuary Monday night in Scottsdale.
The service was open to the public. Friend Family and officers from various law enforcement agencies around the Valley showed up to pay their respects to Townsend wife, mother, father and brothers.
[RELATED: Driver who hit, killed Salt River officer while allegedly texting posts bond]
The Patriots Union hung a banner with Townsend's picture and the "Protect and Serve" motto on it.
Funeral services for Officer Townsend will be held Tuesday at Christ Church of the Valley.
[RELATED: Remembering fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.