Officers from multiple agencies around the Valley, along with citizens, bid farewell to Officer Clayton Townsend.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Citizens, friends, fellow officers and family filled the chapel Monday night to say goodbye fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend.

A visitation held at the Green Acres Mortuary Monday night in Scottsdale.

The service was open to the public. Friend Family and officers from various law enforcement agencies around the Valley showed up to pay their respects to Townsend wife, mother, father and brothers.

The Patriots Union hung a banner with Townsend's picture and the "Protect and Serve" motto on it. 

Funeral services for Officer Townsend will be held Tuesday at Christ Church of the Valley.  

