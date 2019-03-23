Fallen Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford

Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford was killed in the line duty.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department has announced funeral services for fallen officer Paul Rutherford.

[READ MORE: Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford killed in Maryvale crash]

Rutherford responded to a minor traffic accident Thursday morning involving two young drivers before he was fatally hit in Maryvale.

[RELATED: Fallen officer consoled shaken driver before being fatally hit by another vehicle]

Visitation services will be held during these following times:

Wednesday, March 27: 

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.-Public Viewing

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mass

St. Thomas Aquinas

13720 W Thomas Road

Avondale, AZ 85392

Thursday, March 28:

Funeral

10:00 a.m.

Location: Christ’s Church of the Valley

7007 W. Happy Valley Road

Peoria, AZ 85383

Procession to follow 

Location: Christ’s Church of the Valley

7007 W. Happy Valley Road

Peoria, AZ 85383

At this time, Phoenix police said the procession route has not been finalized. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.