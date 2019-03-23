PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department has announced funeral services for fallen officer Paul Rutherford.
Rutherford responded to a minor traffic accident Thursday morning involving two young drivers before he was fatally hit in Maryvale.
Visitation services will be held during these following times:
Wednesday, March 27:
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.-Public Viewing
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mass
St. Thomas Aquinas
13720 W Thomas Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Thursday, March 28:
Funeral
10:00 a.m.
Location: Christ’s Church of the Valley
7007 W. Happy Valley Road
Peoria, AZ 85383
Procession to follow
Location: Christ’s Church of the Valley
7007 W. Happy Valley Road
Peoria, AZ 85383
At this time, Phoenix police said the procession route has not been finalized.
