A memorial service will be held Tuesday for a Chandler Fire Department fire captain who died after a battle with lung cancer.
Mark “Bo” Boulanger died on Sunday, Sept. 16, in a Yuma hospital. Chandler Fire Department said that the captain’s cancer was a result of exposure on the job and they consider his death to be in the line of duty.
The memorial service for Boulanger will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Chandler at 10:30 a.m. A procession will arrive at the location around 9:15 a.m.
Boulanger served the department and the Chandler community for 25 years as a firefighter paramedic, engineer and captain. On top of his roles in Chandler, he also served as a SWAT medic, wildland firefighter, recruit training officer and in the Army National Guard.
