GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –We are now hearing from some of the last people to see 7-year-old JJ Vallow alive, before he disappeared with his sister Tylee last year.
Teachers and faculty members held a memorial service for JJ at his school in Gilbert.
Sadly, the sibling’s remains were found buried in the yard of Chad Daybell’s home,Daybell is married to the children’s mother, Lori Vallow.
Nicole Rapp taught JJ Vallow in Kindergarten and First Grade here at Lauren’s Institute for Education, in Gilbert.
“I miss his smile, his laughter you know our Friday dance parties, he was just a fun boy to be around and really did love everyone,” said Rapp.
She said there was never really any signs of trouble at home, his mother Lori Vallow, a seemingly caring parent.
“She was a great parent, on top of it with school she dropped him off every day, he would run to the classroom and be so excited, she’s running after him to catch up, she’d stay ask about how he is doing, end of the day how he is doing, again it was all positive,” said Rapp.
But by the next year, 2019, administrators started to notice something off with little JJ.
“His very last day with us, he came in very angry. He kept saying my dad’s not dead my dad’s not in heaven, my dad’s just traveling,” said Julia Allen, JJ’s Second grade teacher.
In July Charles Vallow, JJ's father, was shot to death by his wife’s brother - Alex Cox... who claimed self-defense…. However Lori told teacher’s another story.
“And said that Charles had killed himself yesterday and we were like what? And something didn’t’ feel right,” said Margaret Travillion, CEO of L.I..FE.
The very next day the school gets an email from Lori Vallow.
“Saying that she had to take a job and they were moving to California and they would not be returning,” said Travillion.
Months later, JJ and his sister were reported missing.
And just last week their bodies found in shallow graves on Chad Daybell’s, property... who had recently married Lori Vallow.
The school has dedicated a brick to both JJ and his sister Tylee and they’re keeping his spirit alive on campus by tying ribbons around some of the trees.