PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- We're learning new details about the tragic and deadly crash that shattered a family near 71st Avenue and W. Buckeye Road on Friday.
Phoenix police identified the man and young girl killed when a semi-truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the pick-up truck that was carrying the family or four.
Police say 25-year-old Robert Manriquez and 8-year-old Alexandria Mendez died in that crash.
The gir's 28-year-old mother, and the woman's son 3-year-old son were also ejected and injured, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
At last check, they were in critical condition. But police said that both the woman and little boy are expected to survive.
The woman in the pick-up truck was Manriquez's girlfriend, and the kids reportedly belonged to her.
Robert Manriquez' cousin told Arizona's Family she remembers him as loving and family-oriented,
Family friend Adriana Pedrego said her sons grew up with Manriquez. She said Manriquez was about to become a father.
"He would have been a great father, a loving father," said Pedrego. "He was looking forward to being a dad, a new role in his life, a new chapter."
According to the police, the semi-truck driver wasn't impaired, and claimed that a mechanical failure caused him to veer into oncoming traffic.
Gabriela Delgado said she was working nearby, when she heard the crash.
"I heard, like, metal falling, like we turned around, and we saw the trailer over there," said Delgado.
Delgado said she ran outside and saw the 8-year-old girl.
"Tried to feel her pulse, but I couldn’t feel anything," said Delgado. "That’s when I got scared and felt shock. The mom, she was screaming for her daughter, that she wasn’t moving at all. She was crying. "
Saturday, Delgado brought flowers to a memorial next to the crash scene. The memorial has been growing as loved ones leave flowers and candles in memory of the two lives lost.
Delgado said she's praying for the woman and boy.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the semi was westbound on Buckeye Road when it veered into oncoming traffic.
Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash and are trying to determine if some kind of distraction might have been.
The 50-year-old semi driver told officers that a mechanical failure caused his vehicle to turn into oncoming traffic.
The crash is under investigation.
