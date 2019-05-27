It looks more like January than almost-June on the slopes at Snowbowl Ski Resort near Flagstaff.

It looks more like January than almost-June on the slopes at Snowbowl Ski Resort near Flagstaff.

NEAR FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Typically, on Memorial Day, visitors at the Snowbowl Ski Resort near Flagstaff are enjoying scenic rides on the chairlift, viewing the cool green pines below with sunny skies overhead.

Not this year.

"Scenic chairlift activities" have been cancelled on Monday due to weather!

Snowbowl's webcams show what appears to be a very cold, gray, windy day... not the sight you'd expect to see at the end of May. 

And at a nippy 36 degrees, a chairlift is probably not where you want to be. Brrrr!

An unusually cold low pressure system is bringing windy conditions to the ski resort near Flagstaff, as well as increasing chances for rain and mountain snow throughout the day.

But this cold snap is not expected to last. Tempatures will start warming up Tuesday and will continue to increase throughout the week.

Scenic chairlift rides are expected to resume Tuesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. 

The latest snow ever recorded in Flagstaff was on June 8, 1907.

 

