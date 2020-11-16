SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Six-year old Taylor Bates was a beautiful, happy, fun-loving little girl, whose sudden death is still hard to accept. "She was very outgoing and very kind," said Erin McArdle, Taylor's mother. "She reminded people all the time to be kind, even to ourselves."
Taylor passed away three years ago from a rare illness. As a way to cope with the grief and honor Taylor's love of books and reading, family members set up a "free little library" in front of grandma's house, near Hayden Road and Oak Street in Scottsdale.
McArdle said it's a way to keep her daughter memory alive. "We just felt it was a part of her that we could share with everyone else, and to help us be able to still connect with her, and talk to her, and talk about her," said McArdle.
A few weeks ago, Taylor's grandmother refurbished a cute little park bench and added it to the library memorial so kids could have a place to sit and read.
But now, the bench is gone.
McArdle said that someone took the bench over the weekend. "My initial reaction was, I was really mad, really furious that somebody could be so cruel," said McArdle. "But then I thought I'd like to give benefit of the doubt, to be honest. Maybe somebody made a mistake."
Neighbors said it was pretty obvious the bench was part of a memorial and not something left out for bulk trash. "Especially in this time when we're trying so hard to cling onto contact with loved ones and relatives, that somebody would do that," said neighbor Joanne Carlson. "It is very disturbing."
Family members have asked around to see if neighbors have surveillance footage, but so far, nothing has turned up. "Our hope is that it gets returned and that we can continue to share it with the community," said McArdle.