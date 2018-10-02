Meghan McCain is getting back to work.
McCain posted on her Twitter page Monday that she is returning to ABC's hit TV talk show "The View" starting this Monday.
"I will be getting back on the horse at The View Monday October 8th," McCain said on her Twitter account.
"Thank you all for your patience & understanding."
McCain took a break from the show to mourn the loss of her father Sen. John McCain.
Sen. McCain died on Aug. 25 following a 13-month battle with brain cancer.
I will be getting back on the horse @TheView Monday October 8th. Thank you all for your patience & understanding ~ “It’s not about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard can you get hit and keep moving forward.” (Thank you to Steve Benson & @azcentral for the pic) pic.twitter.com/k82gJCkEqr— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 1, 2018
