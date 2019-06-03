GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – One lucky Arizona Lottery player is currently holding a winning ticket from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.
The winning ticket had a Megaplier, tripling the initial prize of $10,000 for a total jackpot of $30,000.
Arizona State Lottery Officials reported that the lucky ticket was purchased at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Goodyear.
The individual was one number short from the jackpot, matching four out of the five numbers (7, 8, 26, 65, 67) and the Mega Ball number (4).
Lottery Officials encourage all who played to check their tickets. The next Mega Millions drawing is on June 4 with an estimated $475 million jackpot.
