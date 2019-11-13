PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Check your tickets! A winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at an Ahwatukee Circle K, according to Arizona State Lottery officials.
The winning ticket is from the Tuesday, Nov. 12 drawing. It was sold at the Circle K at 5060 E. Warner Road, said lottery officials.
The lucky winner matched four out of the five numbers and the Mega Ball number. The total cash prize is $10,000.
The winning numbers were 19, 30, 44, 56, 65 with a Mega Ball number 24.
The next Mega Millions drawing is taking place Friday with an estimated jackpot of $178 million.