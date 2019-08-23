PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- State Lottery officials say a Mega Millions ticket sold last Tuesday has won a million bucks for the lucky person who bought the ticket.
One lucky lottery player is holding a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket that was sold at QuikTrip at 1766 W Hunt Hwy in Queen Creek and is still unclaimed, lottery officials say.
The lucky individual matched five out of the five numbers but not the Mega Ball number, making them just one number shy from the jackpot.
The winning numbers from Tuesday's Mega Millions draw were 8, 14, 25, 51, 63 with Mega Ball number 4.