PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery players are snatching up tickets for the next huge Mega Million and the jackpot was just raised to $1 billion ahead of tonight's drawing, with an estimated cash value of $739.6 million.

If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 3rd-largest in U.S. lottery history, trailing only the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 and the $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

Just this past week a single winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in western Maryland. Here in Arizona 2 lucky winners won $50,000 in that drawing.