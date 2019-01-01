PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young Phoenix mom rang in the new year in a delivery room Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix, giving birth to a baby boy just 47 seconds into 2019.
Aidan Soto weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces. Aidan and mom Gabriella, 19, are doing great.
“This is the first baby of the year born at any of our Banner hospitals in the Valley and in Tucson, and it’s very likely the first baby of the year in the Valley,” Banner Health spokesman Corey Schubert said.
Aidan is the first baby for Soto and dad Martin Gaytan.
The couple said they went to the hospital Monday morning.
“I thought it was a false alarm and that we were just going to be sent home,” Soto said, Aidan cradled fast asleep in her arms.
Shubert said the medical team in Banner Estrella’s Women and Infant Services department made the family a “diaper cake.”
