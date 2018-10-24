PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe-based company with a micro-factory in Chandler is almost ready to launch a fleet of driverless shuttles in the Phoenix area.
Local Motors by LM Industries has already sent Olli – that’s the shuttle’s name – to the University of Buffalo.
“Olli is the world’s first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, designed to reinvent the future of urban mobility and sustainability,” according to Local Motors.
Launched in 2016, Olli is the first of its kind – a 3-D printed, self-driving vehicle with seats for eight.
“Olli is ready to change the way we view transportation,” according to the Local Motors website.
[WATCH: See Olli in action!]
Olli’s drivetrain is electric, which means it runs quietly and does not require fossil fuel.
It can also be customized to meet the needs of its riders and its environment, which could be a closed profession campus, a university setting, a large sports or entertainment complex or even a neighborhood.
Local Motors was founded in 2007 and has been based in Tempe since 2010.
"Most people know Local Motors as the 3D-printed car company, as we were the first to 3D-print vehicles," according to the company's website.
Its micro-factories are designed for experimentation and small-batch manufacturing.
Local Motors' Chandler facility is where Olli is built.
The Olli shuttles coming to Phoenix are part of the company's #OlliFleet Challenge, which it launched to find "the best use-case scenarios for Olli."
The challenge will be sending Olli to Sacramento, as well.
Olli has a range of 40 miles, which drops to 25 with a full load and max A/C, and a top speed of 25 mph. It takes three hours to charge and is just under 13 feet long and about 6.7 feet wide.
[APP USERS: Click here for poll]
By the way
If you're thinking the name Olli sounds familiar for a mode of transportation, you might be thinking of Scottsdale's famous Ollie the Trolley. Olli and Ollie are not related. They both have wheels and they both get people from place to place, but that's pretty much where the similarities end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.