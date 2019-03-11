PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Zoo welcomed a 3-and-a-half-year-old male African lion, Boboo, on Sunday.
Boboo came from Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio and will spend time in an off-exhibit area to acclimate to his new surroundings.
Boboo will spend time getting to know the zoo’s 20-year-old female African lion, Cookie, for the zoo staff to see how they interact.
They are not a breeding pair but if they show signs that they will get along, they will be able to be seen together, according to a statement from the Phoenix Zoo.
It will be at least one to two weeks before Boboo is on view for the public.
According to a press release, Boboo is the brother to Kitambi, the zoo’s 8-year-old male lion who unexpectedly died in August from a severe systemic infection. They share parents Tomo and Asali, who are at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.