PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former patients of two Arizona hospitals that shut down finally have access to their medical records.
Gilbert Hospital and Florence Hospital at Anthem closed last summer after financial hardships.
A receiver was appointed to oversee their closure.
It was announced yesterday, it's been able to secure the funding necessary to release medical records to former patients.
Former patients have until June 23 to get them. After that, they will then be permanently destroyed.
If you're a former patient of either hospital, you can obtain copies of medical records by filling out a medical record request form for either Gilbert Hospital or Florence Hospital at Anthem and send it to nvhrecords@resolutecommercial.com.
Copies of the record request forms may also be obtained by either emailing nvhrecords@resolutecommercial.com, calling 480-947-3173, or mailing Resolute Commercial, the receiver of Gilbert and Florence hospitals, at 7201 E. Camelback Road, Suite 250, Scottsdale, Arizona.
After processing, requested medical records will be available for pickup in person at the Resolute Commercial offices at 7201 E. Camelback Road, Suite 250, Scottsdale, Arizona. Proper identification will be required upon pickup, such as a photo ID or a power of attorney.
If you are unable to pickup the records, you must make other arrangements by emailing nvhrecords@resolutecommercial.com, calling 480-947-3173, or mailing Resolute Commercial, the receiver of Gilbert and Florence hospitals, at 7201 E. Camelback Road, Suite 250, Scottsdale, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.