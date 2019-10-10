PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A medical transport helicopter had to make an emergency landing in north Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix fire officials.
[VIDEO: Helicopter emergency landing in north Phoenix]
It happened just before 9 p.m. near 16th Street north of the Carefree Highway.
Fire officials say smoke in the cockpit prompted the pilot to make the emergency landing.
Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department and the Daisy Mountain Fire Department are responding to the scene.
There are no injuries reported.
However, the patient who was on board the helicopter was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.