PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An Iowa news anchor went missing nearly 24 years ago on her way to work and to this day, she's never been found.
News anchor Jodi Huisentruit was 27 years old when she disappeared on June 27th, 1995.
Police found evidence of an abduction.
The man who claims to have last seen her now lives in Phoenix and was featured in a recent 48 Hours episode on CBS.
Related: CBS '48 Hours' revisits Arizona connection in missing Jodi Huisentruit case
He's never been named a suspect but recently he opened up to a man named Steve Ridge. Ridge works for a consulting company called Magid, of which Arizona's Family is a client. Magid also worked with Huisentruit in Iowa before her disappearance.
"I think it's got all the ingredients of a sort of made-for-television movie," Ridge said.
John Vansice, a close friend of Huisentruit's, told police he was the last person to see her before she went missing. Ridge tells us he's the only person who Vancise has sat down with and opened up to in the decades since Huisentuit's disappearance.
"The first time I called John, I got him on the phone and I got about one sentence in to who I was, and what I wanted to do, and he hung up on me, without saying anything," Ridge said.
Ridge said he had a feeling to call back, and his wife picked up. Eventually he met with just her, and then her and Vancise.
"I probably spent 11 hour with John Vancise, with nothing off the record, no limit to questions," Ridge said.
Ridge said Vancise wanted to release a statement through him.
"I've never had a person who was a person of interest or a prime suspect who I have interviewed that was more forthcoming or did not mull or consider their answers," Ridge said.
Vancise told Ridge he was driven out of town and lost his friends, business, and dignity, and moved to Arizona to get away from it all. He also said he emphatically denied any involvement in Huisentruit's disappearance.
"In the court of public opinion, he's guilty until proven innocent and he should be innocent until proven guilty," Ridge said.
Ridge said he's been approached to do documentaries and participate in magazine shows across the country, but he has no intention of coming out from behind the scenes.
But he said he does believe this case will get solved.
"I personally of at least five other people I would consider persons of interest, I don't know if police have worked on them," Ridge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.