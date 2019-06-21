PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Medical student Jessy Pacheco is back in the U.S. after he disappeared last week in Mexico.
Although he is from Arkansas, his family said he lived in Phoenix up until a few weeks ago.
His cousin said he was in Arizona for about three months for rotations.
Government officials in Mexico said Pacheco and a classmate went to a club called Strana with two women Saturday night.
Officials said they were waiting for an Uber near the club when a group of men shot and killed Pacheco's classmate.
They don't know what happened to Pacheco after that.
A Mexican governor said that Pacheco was found safe and flew back to Dallas. He was with his mother.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.