PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after medical student Jessy Pacheco disappeared last week.
Pacheco was in Guadalajara to graduate and celebrate becoming a doctor.
Although he is from Arkansas, his family said he lived in Phoenix up until a few weeks ago.
[WATCH: Medical student with Arizona ties still missing in Mexico]
His cousin said he was in Arizona for about three months for rotations.
"We just keep screaming, keep asking for help because eventually, someone has to help us, right?" said Pacheco's cousin, Francine Solis.
Phoenix friends who went to school with Pacheco are spreading the word in Arizona that he's still missing.
"We're all pretty shocked," said Mark Kirk. "We spent a lot of time with him out in Mexico as well as in Phoenix while he was doing his schooling out here, and we're all just pretty at a loss of words at what happened."
Government officials in Mexico said Pacheco and a classmate went to a club called Strana with two women Saturday night.
Officials said they were waiting for an Uber near the club when a group of men shot and killed Pacheco's classmate.
They don't know what happened to Pacheco after that.
"He was always a good kid, never got into trouble, and we're really unsure what happened to him," said Kirk. "It is a little unsettling to know this really could have happened to anyone."
His family said Pacheco planned to be a pediatrician in Arkansas. They remain hopeful.
"If you go to church, tell your church to pray for him," said Solis. "I mean God is powerful, and we just know He's going to bring him back to us."
A State Department spokesperson said searching for Pacheco is one of their highest priorities. We are waiting to hear back from the FBI and the Mexican Consulate about how they plan to find Pacheco.
Pacheco's family set up this GoFundMe page to raise money for search efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.